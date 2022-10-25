Whistleblowers’ Movement’s 3 Fronts: Economy, Vaccine Disaster, Take Down the CCP

https://gnews.org/articles/488202
Summary：10/23/2022 Miles Guo: Over the next 3 months, the New Federal State of China has three fronts: grow our economy to prepare for the impending world financial collapse; build our safe Noah's Ark Base to prepare for the vaccine disaster; and wait for the opportunity to give CCP the final fatal blow in the final stage of the CCP infighting.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.