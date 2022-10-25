Create New Account
Whistleblowers’ Movement’s 3 Fronts: Economy, Vaccine Disaster, Take Down the CCP
Published a month ago
https://gnews.org/articles/488202

Summary：10/23/2022 Miles Guo: Over the next 3 months, the New Federal State of China has three fronts: grow our economy to prepare for the impending world financial collapse; build our safe Noah's Ark Base to prepare for the vaccine disaster; and wait for the opportunity to give CCP the final fatal blow in the final stage of the CCP infighting.

Keywords
