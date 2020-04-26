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Israel Creates a Facial Recognition Technology that can Identify People with Any Type of Mask!!
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100 views • April 26, 2020
A face-recognition tech that works even for masked faces
Corsight’s technology allows medical teams to open locked areas based on facial recognition, without removing shields or touching electronic locks.
In these corona days, face-recognition technologies — used for a variety of security purposes — are severely challenged by the fact that everyone’s wearing protective masks.
The Israeli company Corsight says it has solved that problem with autonomous artificial intelligence. It claims that its camera-based technology can identify people in real time with only half their face showing, even in low light conditions.
Corsight’s technology allows medical teams to open locked areas based on facial recognition, without removing shields or touching electronic locks.
In these corona days, face-recognition technologies — used for a variety of security purposes — are severely challenged by the fact that everyone’s wearing protective masks.
The Israeli company Corsight says it has solved that problem with autonomous artificial intelligence. It claims that its camera-based technology can identify people in real time with only half their face showing, even in low light conditions.
Keywords
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