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** Deep State Attempting Mail-In Ballot Voter Fraud for the 2020 Elections ** - Lou Dobbs - 26/May/2020
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12 views • May 27, 2020
** Judicial Watch & RNC Sue California Governor for November Mail-in Ballot Order
** The Constitution doesn’t allow the governor of a state to send out ballots thereby changing the law of the state. The legislature under the Constitution has to change the rules. California state law does not even allow Governor Newsome to do that. That’s why we sued the state on behalf of both voters and congressional candidate Darrel Issa.
** Nancy Pelosi introduced a bill that would nationalize Governor Newsome’s approach upending the voter ID laws in 35 states allowing ballot harvesting on a national scale. Our elections are being put at risk here. This is an act to disenfranchise voters across the country.
** The Deep State is Opposing Voter ID and is establishing Ballot Harvesting and Mail-In Ballot schemes to overthrow the 2020 Electrions.
** The Constitution doesn’t allow the governor of a state to send out ballots thereby changing the law of the state. The legislature under the Constitution has to change the rules. California state law does not even allow Governor Newsome to do that. That’s why we sued the state on behalf of both voters and congressional candidate Darrel Issa.
** Nancy Pelosi introduced a bill that would nationalize Governor Newsome’s approach upending the voter ID laws in 35 states allowing ballot harvesting on a national scale. Our elections are being put at risk here. This is an act to disenfranchise voters across the country.
** The Deep State is Opposing Voter ID and is establishing Ballot Harvesting and Mail-In Ballot schemes to overthrow the 2020 Electrions.
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