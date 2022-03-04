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THE MASKS ARE OFF!!! OUR CHILREN CAN FINALLY BREATHE FREE AGAIN IN SCHOOLS
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30 views • March 04, 2022
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Our children were finally allowed to take their masks off as of Wednesday, March 2, 2022. This was met with shouts of glee and elation from all over the state.
Our children were finally allowed to breathe free again in their schools and take their masks off, hopefully forever. Most children were so excited and exuberant that the medieval practice of masking had finally ended. However, there are a number of children who have developed an emotional and psychological connection to the mask, and are terrified to remove it. This situation is awful, and we pray for each of these children to heal quickly. The schools need to make sure each of these children are provided for and taken care of in all the ways required and that they need.
We would like to recognize and applaud all of the heroes associated with getting this effort realized. There are people in this community who have dedicated and committed themselves to keeping these masks off of these children for almost two years. They went to school board meetings. They spoke to superintendents. They put together research. They emailed hundreds of scientific reviews. They had conversations with teachers and board members. They showed these schools what was happening to their children with these masks on. These are the heroes. These are the people who deserve to receive the credit and acknowledgement for all of this happening. These people were the ones that actually lived this and fought it each and every day.
We have so much respect for those teachers and students who defied these orders in every way they could. Even it was just the simple act of letting children keep it beneath their noses. These small acts made a huge difference to children and there state of mind.
To all of the business owners who refused to force masks on their employees or customers, you are all the true heroes that deserve to be recognized and honored.
While lawyers charged parents tens of thousands of dollars and got no results. While other lawyers sat on the sidelines disinterested in helping for two years, you all fought each and every day. While judges were throwing out legitimate cases here in this state, you persevered. While the Department of Health gave one lie after another, you stayed strong and never gave up.
Here we are two years into all of this, and not one school ever adopted a policy for masks. They never had one bit of research to prove that masks worked. And even after everyone else had their masks off, and all the science and experts showed masking doesn't work, the masks remained on our children.
We here at The Experience Media appreciate you trusting us to deliver to you, news you can trust. News that you can rely on. News that you know has been vetted and screened. News that gets you to ask questions of those in our community who are doing wrong and injuring others, and depriving them of happiness.
"Putting people, and their stories, first"
Pete Harding
The Experience Media
All Rights Reserved
Find our videos on: Bitchute.com Rumble.com
Watch Live Daily at 7a and 5p on: Telegram
Email: [email protected]
Our children were finally allowed to take their masks off as of Wednesday, March 2, 2022. This was met with shouts of glee and elation from all over the state.
Our children were finally allowed to breathe free again in their schools and take their masks off, hopefully forever. Most children were so excited and exuberant that the medieval practice of masking had finally ended. However, there are a number of children who have developed an emotional and psychological connection to the mask, and are terrified to remove it. This situation is awful, and we pray for each of these children to heal quickly. The schools need to make sure each of these children are provided for and taken care of in all the ways required and that they need.
We would like to recognize and applaud all of the heroes associated with getting this effort realized. There are people in this community who have dedicated and committed themselves to keeping these masks off of these children for almost two years. They went to school board meetings. They spoke to superintendents. They put together research. They emailed hundreds of scientific reviews. They had conversations with teachers and board members. They showed these schools what was happening to their children with these masks on. These are the heroes. These are the people who deserve to receive the credit and acknowledgement for all of this happening. These people were the ones that actually lived this and fought it each and every day.
We have so much respect for those teachers and students who defied these orders in every way they could. Even it was just the simple act of letting children keep it beneath their noses. These small acts made a huge difference to children and there state of mind.
To all of the business owners who refused to force masks on their employees or customers, you are all the true heroes that deserve to be recognized and honored.
While lawyers charged parents tens of thousands of dollars and got no results. While other lawyers sat on the sidelines disinterested in helping for two years, you all fought each and every day. While judges were throwing out legitimate cases here in this state, you persevered. While the Department of Health gave one lie after another, you stayed strong and never gave up.
Here we are two years into all of this, and not one school ever adopted a policy for masks. They never had one bit of research to prove that masks worked. And even after everyone else had their masks off, and all the science and experts showed masking doesn't work, the masks remained on our children.
We here at The Experience Media appreciate you trusting us to deliver to you, news you can trust. News that you can rely on. News that you know has been vetted and screened. News that gets you to ask questions of those in our community who are doing wrong and injuring others, and depriving them of happiness.
"Putting people, and their stories, first"
Pete Harding
The Experience Media
All Rights Reserved
Find our videos on: Bitchute.com Rumble.com
Watch Live Daily at 7a and 5p on: Telegram
Email: [email protected]
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