© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EP 93: My Big Fat Greek Episode
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • January 12, 2021
This week, we drink some Ouzo, crank some Greek music, talk all about the movie, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, and if Alex could relate to any of it being the "Golden" Greek he is. We laugh a lot, spoil the movie a bunch, and have a great time talking about a great movie. Pour yourself a shot and spend the next hour or so laughing along with us this week on The Homewrecker Podcast.
Episode Links:
This week's intro and outro music: Oraia Pou Einai I Nifi Mas - John Tsifliklis & His Band: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AO8t-m_ncog&;list=PLkLimRXN6NKzjze0KYRO0Yb7t7JGA-aMU
My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O2mecmDFE-Q
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
Follow us on Minds.com and app: https://www.minds.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
This week's intro and outro music: Oraia Pou Einai I Nifi Mas - John Tsifliklis & His Band: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AO8t-m_ncog&;list=PLkLimRXN6NKzjze0KYRO0Yb7t7JGA-aMU
My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O2mecmDFE-Q
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
Follow us on Minds.com and app: https://www.minds.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.