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EP 93: My Big Fat Greek Episode
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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10 views • January 12, 2021
This week, we drink some Ouzo, crank some Greek music, talk all about the movie, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, and if Alex could relate to any of it being the "Golden" Greek he is. We laugh a lot, spoil the movie a bunch, and have a great time talking about a great movie. Pour yourself a shot and spend the next hour or so laughing along with us this week on The Homewrecker Podcast.

Episode Links:

This week's intro and outro music: Oraia Pou Einai I Nifi Mas - John Tsifliklis & His Band: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AO8t-m_ncog&;list=PLkLimRXN6NKzjze0KYRO0Yb7t7JGA-aMU

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O2mecmDFE-Q

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https://www.tarotbymonique.com

https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg

https://www.alexarionfitness.com

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