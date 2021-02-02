© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
STRUMMING On A TANGLEWOOD Steel String ACOUSTIC GUITAR
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • February 02, 2021
Bit rusty on thee olde acoustic guitar, so decided to have a bit of a strum on the trusty Tanglewood Winterleaf TW4 WB electro-acoustic guitar.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe! :)
Buy on Amazon:
Tanglewood Winterleaf TW4 WB Electro-Acoustic Guitar: https://amzn.to/3oHY5PO
Tanglewood Winterleaf TW4 WB Electro-Acoustic Guitar (LH - Left-Handed): https://amzn.to/2MiYOtZ
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe! :)
Buy on Amazon:
Tanglewood Winterleaf TW4 WB Electro-Acoustic Guitar: https://amzn.to/3oHY5PO
Tanglewood Winterleaf TW4 WB Electro-Acoustic Guitar (LH - Left-Handed): https://amzn.to/2MiYOtZ
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.