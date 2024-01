UNEXPLAINED CHAOS IN THE MIAMI MALL 🌀 PORTAL OPENING, ALIENS, OR SOMETHING ELSE? (PART 1)

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWo_qfierFw





πŸš€πŸ‘½ In this video, I delve into the bizarre events that unfolded on January 1, 2024, at 8:30 pm, when the police responded to a chaotic scene at the mall.





πŸ‘€ Speculation runs wild on TikTok and Twitter, with some claiming the involvement of 8-10 foot aliens! πŸ›ΈπŸ‘Ύ The police, however, deny extraterrestrial involvement.





Now, let's discuss some intriguing aspects that raise eyebrows:





Massive Police Presence

Airport Shutdown

Helicopters

Gunshots reported

Police scanners turned off

Crowds running

Power Outages: 61,000 Homes Affected





Discover why people are freaking out in this video.





Finally, new witness claims kids opened a portal! πŸŒ€





What are your thoughts on this mysterious incident? Share your theories and comments below! πŸ‘‡ Don't forget to like, subscribe, and hit the bell for more intriguing content. Stay curious! πŸ”βœ¨





Watch the explanation here, and see the alleged portal video. https://www.tiktok.com/@auntie_coolette/video/7320835592860749086?is_from_webapp=1