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NWO Draco hybrid elites report to the earth prince who reports to the Queen. Million slaves abducted from U.S. every year.
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139 views • May 31, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2021). Each planet has a Draco reptilian chimera alien prince, who all the “Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent” Draco hybrid human globalist elite world rulers report to. The prince of each planet reports to the queen. You have a prince who manages earth, and a prince who manages the Mars planet cities, and a prince who manages the Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich, and princes for thousands of other planets. Under each planet’s prince are the Draco hybrid human world rulers. Under the Draco hybrid human world rulers are you, who are the earth matriarchal rulers feminist witches’ adrenochrome blood industry victim 800 million annually abducted human specie earth farm children. The reason why all Hollywood celebrities and music singers are seen on other planets' satanic rituals sacrificing human children, and Pedogate Pizzagate "White House Pizza Night" LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick "bisexual Draco" "quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim" "multisexual Mantis" "hermaphrodite Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel" spirit cooking ritual raping sodomizing them, and drinking their terrified-adrenalin-filled adrenochrome vampire blood, and skewering and roasting them, and eating them, is because all nephilims and chimeras and their fallen angel devil fathers eat humans since Noah's days Atlantis. Space fleet commanders say that they see all the Hollywood celebrities and idol singers on other planets conducting Satanist rituals and harvesting human children's adrenochrome blood, in order to maintain their 50% human and 50% alien DNA balance to shapeshift back and forth. It is not only Hillary Clinton who is seen regularly on the other planets' Illuminati NWO cities, but also witches like the COVID-19 90% depopulation biochemical weapon prion vaccine manufacturer Umbrella company's CEO Tom Cruise on these planets drinking adrenochrome. End of transmission… The Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar feminist witch rulers globalist elites also MILAB abducts millions of humans every year using created accidents (intentional planes crashed, created explosions, weather wars natural disasters, etc.) to teleport or time travel wormhole out the humans right before the crash or explosion or disaster, in order to collect child sex slaves and human meat food and dissection experiment human specimens and Satanist human sacrifice rituals and prostitute human slave women to breed adrenochrome blood harvesting child farm children. One million humans go missing in the United States alone every year. Entire villages disappear. Many are replaced with clone changelings or shapeshifters through time travel wormhole portals. End of transmission… All nephilim & chimera alien species work together to enslave and experiment on and control and cover up and divert attention and deceive and parasite and feed on the human homo-sapiens specie populace, who are made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, and who are still connected to God’s life force energy. The earth is the center of the universe and God’s creation, so all the fallen angel aliens and their offspring the nephilim & chimera alien species have a great interest in collecting the vast DNA information of earth and their 22 major experiments to decipher the human soul. In one space station, you may find Draco aliens and tall white aliens and Zeta Reticulan small gray aliens and Pleiadian aliens and Mantis aliens working together experimenting on humans, and manufacturing their hybrid children from the stolen sperms and eggs and DNAs of their Illuminati NWO secret societies Draco descendant human New Age Wicca witch masonic globalist elite rulers to replace them eventually. End of transmission… ***
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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