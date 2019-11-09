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William Cooper exposes the Congressional Cover Up of the CIA Assassination of JFK part 3
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86 views • November 09, 2019
Part 3 of 7, These short video clips should expose to you just who is deceiving and lying to you- The CIA Media and TV Documentaries, Government Congressional Committees and their stooges all lying to deceive the people about their criminal activities that we the people fund- Subscribe and share- These videos are posted on the wonderman channel and the Wes Truther channel of YouTube Educate yourself to some real truth-
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