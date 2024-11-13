BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bitterness The Demonic Foothold
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
33 followers
38 views • 5 months ago

Bitterness is the greatest tool the demonic host use to infiltrate your mind and cause division between you and your friends.

Music by Send Rain

Bitterness; a feeling of emotional distress and disappointment.

 

Wrath; a strong feeling of anger or hatred that leads to a desire for revenge.

 

Anger; a passionate response to a perceived or real wrong,

 

The first three are bottled up inside however after a while it comes to the surface?

 

Clamor; noise, commotion, and uproar.

 

Evil Speaking; to talk against, to defame, to slander – literally, to talk down another person.

 

Malice; a deliberate intent to harm or injure others, or a desire to see them suffer. It is an attitude that can lead to revenge. 

 

The antidote; kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving, as God Forgave You.

