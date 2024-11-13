Bitterness The Demonic Foothold

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bitterness is the greatest tool the demonic host use to infiltrate your mind and cause division between you and your friends.
Music by Send Rain
Bitterness; a feeling of emotional distress and disappointment.
Wrath; a strong feeling of anger or hatred that leads to a desire for revenge.
Anger; a passionate response to a perceived or real wrong,
The first three are bottled up inside however after a while it comes to the surface?
Clamor; noise, commotion, and uproar.
Evil Speaking; to talk against, to defame, to slander – literally, to talk down another person.
Malice; a deliberate intent to harm or injure others, or a desire to see them suffer. It is an attitude that can lead to revenge.
The antidote; kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving, as God Forgave You.