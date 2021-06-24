Idiot Aunt still says vaccinate after her brothers 13yr. old son dies 3 days after 2nd Pfizer shot

I promise you the smarter these Covidiots THINK they are the more STUPID they get as this goes along. I feel sometimes like I am watching the Darwin Olympics. They are so indoctrinated and brainwashed they will kill their own children and recommend, dare I say DEMAND you kill your child. Here is the story about this 13yr old child that was murdered:This worthless excuse for a mother is busy killing her kids and wants you to do the same. Listen to her. She is turning into a doctor. "Monitor his heart rate even at night" and what? Does she even have a clue what the hell she is saying? No. A complete fool.Mirrored - Jim Crenshaw