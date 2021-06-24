Idiot Aunt still says vaccinate after her brothers 13yr. old son dies 3 days after 2nd Pfizer shot

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This worthless excuse for a mother is busy killing her kids and wants you to do the same. Listen to her. She is turning into a doctor. "Monitor his heart rate even at night" and what? Does she even have a clue what the hell she is saying? No. A complete fool.
Mirrored - Jim Crenshaw