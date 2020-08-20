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DISCRIMINATION IS AGAINST THE LAW... PERIOD!! -- The Healthy American, Peggy Hall
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69 views • August 20, 2020
Peggy Hall goes over the fact that there is no law for anyone to wear masks. How governments and corporations are NOT abiding by ANY law at many level; particularly, discrimination laws. Many law suits against the public trustees/servants have been filed for failing to follow the "law"!
Peggy Hall’s website: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/
Peggy Hall’s website: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/
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