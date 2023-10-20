Hamas with Drones Equipped for Dropping RPG-7 Rockets

Hamas drones equipped for dropping RPG-7 rockets.
Video clearly illustrates the vulnerability of armored vehicles has increased due to the widespread use of commercial drones on the battlefield. An internet-purchased drone can potentially disable or destroy a highly expensive state-of-the-art tank worth millions of dollars
