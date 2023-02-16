Create New Account
Exploring The Basics Of Aquaponics Why This May Be The Future Of Plant And Fish Production
Surviving Hard Times
Published 18 hours ago

Want to learn about aquaponics from an expert? Well, you’re in luck! Anthony Siccardi joins us in this episode to discuss his in-depth research surrounding this unique approach to food production.

Anthony is an Assistant Professor in the Biology department at Georgia Southern University. With years of experience in his field, Anthony has made fascinating discoveries in the world of fish and plant science…

Click https://cosm.georgiasouthern.edu/biology/people/faculty/anthony-siccardi/  to learn more about Anthony and his work!

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3bO8R6q

basics of aquaponicsplant and fishfish production

