China orders Australia to "stop interfering" and support the invasion of Taiwan

China orders Australia to 'stop meddling' and SUPPORT the invasion of Taiwan.



CHINA has warned Australia to "stop meddling" in its internal affairs and demanded Canberra support the annexing of Taiwan amid an ongoing trade war between the countries.

The day after Australia celebrated Anzac Day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin accused Canberra of "meddling" in Beijing's internal affairs. He argued how there was "no room for any form of Taiwan independence".

Mr. Wang said: "Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the Taiwan issue is purely China's internal affairs that involve China's core interests and allows no foreign interference.

"We hope the Australian side can avoid sending any wrong signal to Taiwan independence forces and take more actions that are conducive to peace and stability across the strait and for China-Australia relations."

Tensions between Australia and its biggest trading partner, China, drastically deteriorated last year when Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Communist nation retaliated and imposed arbitrary bans and tariffs on billions of Australian goods.

He told ABC: "If you look at any of the rhetoric that is coming out of China, from spokesmen particularly in recent weeks and months in response to different suggestions that have been made, they have been very clear about that goal.

There is a significant amount of activity, and there is animosity between Taiwan and China.

"For us, we want to make sure we continue to be a good neighbor in the region, that we work with our partners and with our allies, as nobody wants to see a conflict between China and Taiwan or anywhere else."

Taiwan has faced a longstanding conflict with mainland China since a separate government was established on the island following the Chinese Civil War in 1949.