Breast Cancer Survivors, Are Breast Implants Leading to Potentially More Cancer? | Dr. Rankin Ep 127









After battling breast cancer and then undergoing mastectomies, women are being encouraged to get implants to restore their breasts. But could those implants lead to other potential health risks and even cancer again? Breast Explant Advocate Deek Hicks and Explant Surgeon Dr. David Rankin join Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, to share the health risks, ways they’ve helped women recover from chronic illness by removing their implants and other routes for breast cancer survivors to rebuild their breasts. Hicks tells of how she advocated for the black box warning on implants and Dr. Rankin explains how true informed consent is not given as a former breast implant plastic surgeon himself.Show more





