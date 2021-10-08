AirForce Veteran Billy Prempeh Torches Vax Mandates: "Dear White Liberals"

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"From slaves to human guinea pigs…
Why the dark history of Black America justifies our vaccine hesitancy."
William “Billy” Prempeh is running for the 9th congressional district of the state of New Jersey.
In his video, Prempeh explains that 28 percent of Black Americans age 18-44 in New York are vaccinated, leaving 72 percent of Black residents in New York being denied service due to new vaccine passport mandates.
Hundreds of thousands of Americans have watched my open letter to white liberals.
We will not be your guinea pigs anymore!pic.twitter.com/vJyXnLe7tS
— Billy Prempeh (@BillyPrempeh)