The Consolidation Continues

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Blessings and happy Friday!
A discussion based on our current timeline and our future projections. Watching the 4th Revolution continue to unfold as humans are being phased out. The fuel supplies and energy grids being diminished. The economic downturns continue to get worse in many regions globally. We are witnessing the approaching end.