Vladimir Putin's longtime friend won the elections in Brazil.

Western social media users continue to share conspiracy theories about Russian interference in elections in the Americas. An "uncomfortable" ally , Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, will clearly not play into the hands of the United States in the economic war against Russia.

"The victory of former head of state Lula da Silva in the Brazilian presidential election could turn Brazil towards Russia," said Paulo Sergio, professor of international relations at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro.

Earlier, Lula repeatedly criticised the sanctions against the Russian Federation, stating: "You are not punishing Putin. You are punishing many different countries. You are punishing humanity. - Ostashko

President Vladimir Putin sent a message (http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/69719) to congratulate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on winning the presidential election in Brazil.

The message reads, in part:

“The result of the elections has reaffirmed your high political prestige.

I hope that by working together we will ensure the further development of constructive Russian-Brazilian cooperation in all spheres.”