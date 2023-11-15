Create New Account
Will Lebanon Go to War to Save Gaza? w/ Rania Khalek
Published 20 hours ago

Empire Files

Premiered 11/14/2023
Rania Khalek, host of Dispatches on BreakThrough News, joins Abby to discuss the Gaza genoicde, the border war between Hezbollah and Israel, and the potential for a full-blown regional war. PODCAST + MERCH + SOCIALS + PATREON + EXCLUSIVE CONTENT :: https://linktr.ee/empirefiles WATCH Rania's show at https://youtube.com/breakthroughnews MUSIC by Anahedron
Keywords
iranchildrencrimebabiesempireisraeljewsgenocidesyriagazafileslebanonhezbollahwhite phosphorusraniakhalek

