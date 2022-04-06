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3,057 U.S. reports of VAXX INDUCED brain damage (APHASIA)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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956 views • April 06, 2022
I wanted to make sure everyone knows aphasia is one of the thousands of symptoms whose reporting rates were elevated after the COVID vaccines rolled out. It’s #1574 on that sorted list of symptoms elevated by the COVID vaccine that we calculated back in November 2021.
FULL STORY:
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/aphasia-can-be-caused-by-the-covid?s=r
###
Aphasia is a language disorder caused by brain damage. Some problems associated with aphasia include: speaking (expressive language), listening (receptive language), reading, and writing. The most common cause of aphasia is a stroke that affects the language-dominant hemisphere of the brain. For the majority of people, the left hemisphere is the dominant hemisphere for language. There are various types of aphasia. For example, Broca’s aphasia is characterized by difficulty finding words, limited verbal output, and right-sided weakness. Wernicke’s aphasia is characterized by fluent, excessive verbal productions with little meaning and poor receptive language. Global aphasia affects all aspects of communication and is typically the most severe type of aphasia.
SOURCE:
https://nau.edu/csd/aphasia/

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