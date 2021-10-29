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PAY WITH YOUR HAND USING VEIN SCANNING
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35 views • October 29, 2021
Paying for a coffee or lunch by simply scanning your palm still sounds like science fiction to most of us. However, an engineering student at Lund University in Sweden has made it happen - making his the first known company - Quixter - in the world to install the vein scanning. (2014)
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