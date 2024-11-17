BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TRUMP FOR CHUMPS/ ONLY 2 ACTIONS WILL SAVE AMERICA AND OUR WORLD
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
2364 followers
237 views • 5 months ago

One of the most powerful communications to my brothers and sisters in America

Donald Trump is controlled bought and a paid for a traitor to the people

If America doesn't stop this now with all evidence Israel/jews will finally destroy our world.

Truth is NOT Antisemitic a word created by the evil maggots running this world.

Trump is a traitor as he and everyone around him justify slaughter or woman and Children


Christopher James is the only man in the world who has brought the powerful and lawful solution forward.

Ignorance remains the enemy and the world better wake up right now

If we don't do exactly as is shown in this powerful discussion it is over for mankind.


Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - EVERY Thurs 8pm EST


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!

email: [email protected]


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."


Keywords
trumpcorruptionmilitaryvaccinations5gtruthfederal reservepolicecommon lawnwozionistjusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral banksa warrior callscourt filingsus cabinet
