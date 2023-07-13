Just arrived, Chechen troops took their first 5 Ukrainian prisoners in Kleshcheevka

Having just arrived in Artemovsk from Maryinka, Akhmat Special Forces from Chechen forces took their first 5 Ukrainian prisoners in Kleshcheevka, south of Artemovsk. Commander Apti Alaudinov inspects the service of their fighters advancing in settlements controlled by Russian forces, contrary to rumors that Kleshcheevka is under Ukrainian control.
