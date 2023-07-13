Create New Account
Just arrived, Chechen troops took their first 5 Ukrainian prisoners in Kleshcheevka
The Prisoner
Having just arrived in Artemovsk from Maryinka, Akhmat Special Forces from Chechen forces took their first 5 Ukrainian prisoners in Kleshcheevka, south of Artemovsk. Commander Apti Alaudinov inspects the service of their fighters advancing in settlements controlled by Russian forces, contrary to rumors that Kleshcheevka is under Ukrainian control.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

