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171) A maioria dos internados tem vacinação completa (Dez 21, 2021)
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24 views • January 06, 2022
Dr Vitor Duque, Director do Serviço de Doenças Infecciosas do Centro Hospitalar da Universidade de Coimbra, refere que maioria de internados tem vacinação completa.
Fonte original SIC.pt. Fonte intermediária, Canal 'QueroEmigrar - Porque Emigrar Não é Esquecer' | Janeiro 4, 2022: Dr Vitor Duque Hospital de Coimbra refere que maioria de internados tem vacinação completa: https://rumble.com/vrwvi5-dr-vitor-duque-hospital-de-coimbra-refere-que-maioria-de-internados-tem-vac.html
Referência CMTV: https://youtu.be/EhRACTM2sLQ?t=1467
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Fonte original SIC.pt. Fonte intermediária, Canal 'QueroEmigrar - Porque Emigrar Não é Esquecer' | Janeiro 4, 2022: Dr Vitor Duque Hospital de Coimbra refere que maioria de internados tem vacinação completa: https://rumble.com/vrwvi5-dr-vitor-duque-hospital-de-coimbra-refere-que-maioria-de-internados-tem-vac.html
Referência CMTV: https://youtu.be/EhRACTM2sLQ?t=1467
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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