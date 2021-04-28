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AWESOME! Top Dem Pours Cold Water On Biden’s Dream Of Ending the Filibuster
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40 views • April 28, 2021
Clayton Kierns from Trending Politics reports, On March 25th, Joe Biden said it was time to “change” the filibuster because it is being “abused”. The reason why Biden wants to end the filibuster is so he can continue absorbing more and more power for his radical political party.
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