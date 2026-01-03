SAID IT WAS 🎣🔞 A FISHING TRIP

A registered sex offender is facing more charges after Florida detectives say he strangled an 11-year-old boy, tied him up, and forced him to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana for three days at a campsite.





Flagler County deputies found the missing 11-year-old from St. Johns County when they pulled over 60-year-old Darnell Hairston off U.S. 1 on New Year’s Eve.





Authorities received a tip that Hairston, a known sex offender, was seen with two teens.





While deputies were making the arrest, deputies say 15-year-old Junior Bishop took off in Hairston’s truck, nearly hitting a deputy. Bishop later crashed with a deputy cruiser.





