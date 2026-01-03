SAID IT WAS 🎣🔞 A FISHING TRIP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A registered sex offender is facing more charges after Florida detectives say he strangled an 11-year-old boy, tied him up, and forced him to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana for three days at a campsite.
Flagler County deputies found the missing 11-year-old from St. Johns County when they pulled over 60-year-old Darnell Hairston off U.S. 1 on New Year’s Eve.
Authorities received a tip that Hairston, a known sex offender, was seen with two teens.
While deputies were making the arrest, deputies say 15-year-old Junior Bishop took off in Hairston’s truck, nearly hitting a deputy. Bishop later crashed with a deputy cruiser.