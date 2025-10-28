Halloween is one of the most celebrated nights of the year. Fun, candy, costumes, and laughter. But beneath the surface lies a deeper question: is it just harmless entertainment, or does it carry something far more spiritual and dangerous?

In this powerful, eye-opening episode, JD Williams and David Paxton explore the true origins of Halloween, tracing its path from ancient Celtic rituals and Roman adaptations to the modern-day blend of superstition, commercialism, and occult imagery that fills our streets every October 31st.

Segment by segment, the hosts dig beneath the surface to uncover the spiritual realities behind the season’s symbols. The jack-o’-lanterns, costumes, and “trick-or-treat” traditions. Each revealing how many of these customs were born in fear of spirits and the dead, not in celebration of life or holiness.

Through Scripture, they expose how Halloween’s “innocent fun” often masks the very darkness God commands His people to avoid.

Drawing direct biblical parallels from Deuteronomy 18, Ephesians 5, and 2 Corinthians 11, JD and David reveal how Satan disguises evil as entertainment, and how modern culture has normalized what once was clearly forbidden.

The episode highlights connections between the ancient rebellion at Babel and the modern spirit of Halloween. A global fascination with self-glorification, deception, and spiritual rebellion that echoes the end-time “Mystery Babylon” system described in Revelation 17–18.

But this isn’t a show about fear. It’s a call to light. JD and David offer practical ways for Christians to redeem the night: how to respond with discernment, protect families from spiritual compromise, and use Halloween as an opportunity for outreach rather than participation in darkness. They urge believers to stand firm in faith, to “cast off the works of darkness and put on the armor of light,” reminding listeners that Jesus Christ is victorious over death, fear, and every power of evil.

Halloween: Holy or Hallow? is both a warning and a wake-up call. A thought-provoking look at how a single night of fun can carry eternal consequences, and how the Church must once again choose between the world’s celebration of death and God’s gift of everlasting life.

For more information or to support our International ministry. Please visit https://www.lastchristian.net/