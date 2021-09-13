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Daily Dispatch: Canada Adopts Chinese Social Credit System
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150 views • September 13, 2021
Canada Adopts Chinese Social Credit System, Texas Sues 6 School Districts, Greg Abbott Signs Social Media "Censorship" Bill Into Law
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