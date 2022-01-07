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One Year Since the Capitol Riot — Biden Asks the Right Question
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101 views • January 07, 2022
Our rulers are roaring idiotically about "an assault on democracy." The real assault is on the rule of law.
Thumbnail credit: © Joel Marklund/Bildbyran via ZUMA Press
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
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Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Thumbnail credit: © Joel Marklund/Bildbyran via ZUMA Press
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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