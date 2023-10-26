Acapulco has suffered heavy destruction by the mysterious Hurricane Otis.

Acapulco, Mexico has been devastated by Otis.
Acapulco after the landfall of hurricane Otis that made landfall yesterday as a category 5 storm. The city may be the first with over 1 million inhabitants to face the eye of a category 5 hurricane. They had very little time to evacuate, due to the sudden development of the storm. Almost seems geo-engineered. 🤷♀️
Officials have said that not a single power line pole remained standing in Acapulco, Mexico (https://t.me/police_frequency/103366). There are still dozens of communities without communication.
@police_frequency
https://t.me/police_frequency/103301
many more videos here:
https://twitter.com/search?q=acapulco&src=typed_query
