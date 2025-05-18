Comey Issues Assassination Message

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Donald Trump has already had two assassination attempts on his life. I say that they were both FBI/Deep State operations. They both failed. The Deep State is getting desperate now. That is why former FBI Director Comey had to come out and make his announcement: 86 (kill) 47 (President Trump). Will his minions follow his orders? That is the question.