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Isn't this familiar? | Dave Rubin
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100 views • January 14, 2021
As Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently called for a 'reining in' of media outlets and stories that liberal-leaning people may disagree with, political commentator Dave Rubin comments on the 'hypocrisy' he sees in those comments. - via Spicer & Co., weekdays at 6PM ET on Newsmax TV
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