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Cannabis Events
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30 views • May 24, 2022
The Green Rush is a 2-hour weekly live cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media every Friday from 4PM EST to 6PM EST. The show discusses news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.
Episode 958 The #TalkingHedge chats with Thomas Winstanley, VP Marketing, Theory Wellness &
Adelia Carrillo, CMO, EventHi & Co-Founder, Blunt Brunch...
https://youtu.be/aLAFFxgLqwU
Episode 958 The #TalkingHedge chats with Thomas Winstanley, VP Marketing, Theory Wellness &
Adelia Carrillo, CMO, EventHi & Co-Founder, Blunt Brunch...
https://youtu.be/aLAFFxgLqwU
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