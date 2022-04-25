© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/24/2022 Miles Guo: Since the beginning of our Whistleblowers’ Movement, we have witnessed astonishing coincidences between the Movement and many other events that seem to be irrelevant to the Movement. As a matter of fact, these seemly coincidences actually prove the accuracy of the intelligence information the Movement has obtained, and further show the world that the Movement is blessed