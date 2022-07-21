NEW STUDY CONFIRMS COVID VACCINES CHANGE YOUR DNA? | True Pathfinder

Did a new peer-reviewed study confirm our concerns that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines could alter your DNA? Find out!



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