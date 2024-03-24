The 15-year-old Hero, named Islam, Describes how he Helped Dozens Escape Moscow's Crocus City Hall during the Terror Attack - making sure he didn't leave anyone behind

“Better to Sacrifice Yourself Than Let Hundreds Die”
15-year-old Islam describes how he helped dozens escape Moscow's Crocus City Hall during the terror attack - making sure he didn't leave anyone behind.
He told @ruptlyalert he doesn't consider himself a hero, he was just doing his job. Islam was working at the coat check, one floor down from the main entrance.0
15-year-old Islam, who saved about 100 people at Crocus, will be awarded the Russian Muslim Medal “For Merit.”
The boy was presented for an award for courage and saving people by Mufti Ravil Gainutdin.
