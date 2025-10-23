MoD confirms that Russian forces successfully crossed the Dnepr River & took control of the strategically important Karantynny Island

Russian Defense Ministry reports confirm that Russian forces successfully crossed the Dnepr River and took control of the strategically important Karantynny Island, located just south of Kherson City.

Russian media have released footage verifying full control over the island, which is connected to Kherson by a bridge and forms part of the local hydropark. Despite Ukrainian attempts to retake the island, they failed to dislodge Russian troops. The key bridge linking Kherson's Ostrov district to the rest of the city has come under fresh Russian strikes, further isolating Ukrainian positions and consolidating Russia’s hold on the area.

Russian control over Karantynny Island secures a critical foothold on the Dnepr right bank, reinforcing the strategic stance in the Kherson region.

Adding, comments from Prez. Putin:

In the event that Ukraine strikes Russia with long-range weapons, the response will be overwhelming, Putin stated.

Putin said that the Russia-US summit is more likely being postponed.

He stressed that it would be a mistake to approach the Budapest summit unprepared.

Putin noted that both the meeting itself and its location were proposed by the United States.

He emphasized that dialogue is always preferable to confrontation, disputes, and the continuation of war.

The president reminded that Trump imposed the largest number of sanctions against Russia during his first term.

More from Putin:

Putin stated that the new sanctions will not significantly affect Russia’s economic well-being.

Russian President Putin stated that the new US sanctions are an attempt to pressure Russia. He emphasized that no self-respecting country ever acts under pressure, and Russia considers itself one of those self-respecting nations.