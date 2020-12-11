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UK Column News - 11th December 2020 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 11th December 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/-GOVSjwtAT0

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:22 - Fake Brexit And Related Stories

Sources:
**********

Best of Both Worlds White Paper: - https://bit.ly/2JVNdQ3

Liz Truss Tweet: - https://twitter.com/trussliz/status/1336956292737478656

EU UK Future Partnership Framework: - https://bit.ly/39K65MC



14:58 - Labour Brexit Weirdness

Sources:
*********

David Osland Tweet: - https://twitter.com/David__Osland/status/1336993146002157569



17:00 - U.S. Election

Sources:
**********

The Hill Article: - https://archive.is/bFxXx

Time Magazine: - https://archive.is/EKfPd

1976 Article: - https://bit.ly/345WiNb




25:58 - Defund the CIA?

Sources:
*********

ABCNews Article: - https://bit.ly/2LhrIcP




27:20 - Simon Dolan Appeal Denied

Sources:
**********

Simon Dolan Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/simondolan/status/1337310975607910400

Court Letter: -
https://twitter.com/simondolan/status/1337310975607910400



30:35 - NHS Relieve Pressure By Not Treating Anyone

Sources:
**********

Royal College of Surgeons Statement: -
https://www.rcseng.ac.uk/news-and-events/media-centre/press-releases/rtt-oct-2020/

COVID 19 Dashboard: -
https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/healthcare





36:12 - William Shakespear's Vaccine - All The World's A Stage




38:27 - Does The Vaccine Do Anything Other Than Create Profits?

Sources:
*********

Reg 174 For Healthcare Professionals: - https://bit.ly/39O1fhc

Pfizer and BioNTech Document: -
https://www.fda.gov/media/144245/download

Robert Kennedy Interview With Alec Baldwin: - https://www.bitchute.com/video/tuzUZ2ZEd0YN/

Sucharit Bhakdi Interview: -
https://rumble.com/vbkz95-are-we-being-told-the-truth-about-covid-19-prof.-sucharit-bhakdi.html

Sunday Morning Herald Article: - https://archive.is/5PEUk





01:00:58: - YouTube Censorship Statement

Sources:
**********

YouTube Truth Announcement: - https://bit.ly/2W84VCp
Keywords
censorshipvaccinebrexityou tuberobert kennedyprofitsnhsus electionappealpfizercoronavirussucharit bhakdisimon dolanbiontech
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