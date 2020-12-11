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UK Column News - 11th December 2020 (MIRRORED)
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113 views • December 12, 2020
UK Column News - 11th December 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/-GOVSjwtAT0
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:22 - Fake Brexit And Related Stories
Sources:
**********
Best of Both Worlds White Paper: - https://bit.ly/2JVNdQ3
Liz Truss Tweet: - https://twitter.com/trussliz/status/1336956292737478656
EU UK Future Partnership Framework: - https://bit.ly/39K65MC
14:58 - Labour Brexit Weirdness
Sources:
*********
David Osland Tweet: - https://twitter.com/David__Osland/status/1336993146002157569
17:00 - U.S. Election
Sources:
**********
The Hill Article: - https://archive.is/bFxXx
Time Magazine: - https://archive.is/EKfPd
1976 Article: - https://bit.ly/345WiNb
25:58 - Defund the CIA?
Sources:
*********
ABCNews Article: - https://bit.ly/2LhrIcP
27:20 - Simon Dolan Appeal Denied
Sources:
**********
Simon Dolan Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/simondolan/status/1337310975607910400
Court Letter: -
https://twitter.com/simondolan/status/1337310975607910400
30:35 - NHS Relieve Pressure By Not Treating Anyone
Sources:
**********
Royal College of Surgeons Statement: -
https://www.rcseng.ac.uk/news-and-events/media-centre/press-releases/rtt-oct-2020/
COVID 19 Dashboard: -
https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/healthcare
36:12 - William Shakespear's Vaccine - All The World's A Stage
38:27 - Does The Vaccine Do Anything Other Than Create Profits?
Sources:
*********
Reg 174 For Healthcare Professionals: - https://bit.ly/39O1fhc
Pfizer and BioNTech Document: -
https://www.fda.gov/media/144245/download
Robert Kennedy Interview With Alec Baldwin: - https://www.bitchute.com/video/tuzUZ2ZEd0YN/
Sucharit Bhakdi Interview: -
https://rumble.com/vbkz95-are-we-being-told-the-truth-about-covid-19-prof.-sucharit-bhakdi.html
Sunday Morning Herald Article: - https://archive.is/5PEUk
01:00:58: - YouTube Censorship Statement
Sources:
**********
YouTube Truth Announcement: - https://bit.ly/2W84VCp
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/-GOVSjwtAT0
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:22 - Fake Brexit And Related Stories
Sources:
**********
Best of Both Worlds White Paper: - https://bit.ly/2JVNdQ3
Liz Truss Tweet: - https://twitter.com/trussliz/status/1336956292737478656
EU UK Future Partnership Framework: - https://bit.ly/39K65MC
14:58 - Labour Brexit Weirdness
Sources:
*********
David Osland Tweet: - https://twitter.com/David__Osland/status/1336993146002157569
17:00 - U.S. Election
Sources:
**********
The Hill Article: - https://archive.is/bFxXx
Time Magazine: - https://archive.is/EKfPd
1976 Article: - https://bit.ly/345WiNb
25:58 - Defund the CIA?
Sources:
*********
ABCNews Article: - https://bit.ly/2LhrIcP
27:20 - Simon Dolan Appeal Denied
Sources:
**********
Simon Dolan Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/simondolan/status/1337310975607910400
Court Letter: -
https://twitter.com/simondolan/status/1337310975607910400
30:35 - NHS Relieve Pressure By Not Treating Anyone
Sources:
**********
Royal College of Surgeons Statement: -
https://www.rcseng.ac.uk/news-and-events/media-centre/press-releases/rtt-oct-2020/
COVID 19 Dashboard: -
https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/healthcare
36:12 - William Shakespear's Vaccine - All The World's A Stage
38:27 - Does The Vaccine Do Anything Other Than Create Profits?
Sources:
*********
Reg 174 For Healthcare Professionals: - https://bit.ly/39O1fhc
Pfizer and BioNTech Document: -
https://www.fda.gov/media/144245/download
Robert Kennedy Interview With Alec Baldwin: - https://www.bitchute.com/video/tuzUZ2ZEd0YN/
Sucharit Bhakdi Interview: -
https://rumble.com/vbkz95-are-we-being-told-the-truth-about-covid-19-prof.-sucharit-bhakdi.html
Sunday Morning Herald Article: - https://archive.is/5PEUk
01:00:58: - YouTube Censorship Statement
Sources:
**********
YouTube Truth Announcement: - https://bit.ly/2W84VCp
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