The Value of Human Life and AI's Training, an interview with Seth Holehouse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
AI doesn’t feel. It calculates. And when it learns from human conflict, it absorbs patterns without empathy. That raises a critical question—what happens when machines become more “efficient” than human judgment? The value of life risks becoming just another variable. This isn’t science fiction anymore—it’s happening now.
#AIethics #HumanValue #FutureTech #MoralQuestions #ArtificialIntelligence #DeepThought
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
3:10End Screen