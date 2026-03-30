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The Value of Human Life and AI's Training, an interview with Seth Holehouse
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AI doesn’t feel. It calculates. And when it learns from human conflict, it absorbs patterns without empathy. That raises a critical question—what happens when machines become more “efficient” than human judgment? The value of life risks becoming just another variable. This isn’t science fiction anymore—it’s happening now.


#AIethics #HumanValue #FutureTech #MoralQuestions #ArtificialIntelligence #DeepThought


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