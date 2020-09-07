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Latest Drain-The-Swamp News - September 7, 2020 - Morning Coffee Edition
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80 views • September 07, 2020
Alternative Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r3cmXIbiPww
Today’s Links
DTS News:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/former-us-representative-trey-gowdy-shared-assuming-clinesmith-indictment-will-indictment-durham-investigation/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/06/sunday-talks-trey-gowdy-doesnt-foresee-doj-probe-delivering-any-legal-accountability-for-fbi-misconduct/
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/09/05/peter-strzok-would-like-to-clear-a-few-things-up-409280
https://twitter.com/X14Eagle/status/1302755103728779264
Other News:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2020/09/06/wikileaks-julian-assange-court-showdown-over-extradition-us/5701935002/
Other Interesting Stuff
https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/06/chuck-schumer-bernie-sanders-contingency-plan-trump-refuses-leave-office/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/trump-parody-video-firing-obama-bumped-never-aired-2012-rnc-awesome/?utm_source=Twitter&;utm_medium=PostTopSharingButtons&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
https://twitter.com/dbongino/status/1301884086550626306
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r3cmXIbiPww
Today’s Links
DTS News:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/former-us-representative-trey-gowdy-shared-assuming-clinesmith-indictment-will-indictment-durham-investigation/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/06/sunday-talks-trey-gowdy-doesnt-foresee-doj-probe-delivering-any-legal-accountability-for-fbi-misconduct/
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/09/05/peter-strzok-would-like-to-clear-a-few-things-up-409280
https://twitter.com/X14Eagle/status/1302755103728779264
Other News:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2020/09/06/wikileaks-julian-assange-court-showdown-over-extradition-us/5701935002/
Other Interesting Stuff
https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/06/chuck-schumer-bernie-sanders-contingency-plan-trump-refuses-leave-office/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/trump-parody-video-firing-obama-bumped-never-aired-2012-rnc-awesome/?utm_source=Twitter&;utm_medium=PostTopSharingButtons&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
https://twitter.com/dbongino/status/1301884086550626306
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
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