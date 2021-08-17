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Introduction To The Bible
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76 views • August 17, 2021
Here is a wonderful introduction to the Bible. I have given some good advice as well as some history. Please if you remember anything from this teaching is don't take verses out of context... because it truly is an epidemic!
I hope this will bless you greatly. Please subscribe, share this out, and leave comments.
God bless!
I hope this will bless you greatly. Please subscribe, share this out, and leave comments.
God bless!
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