The Corbett Report is Now on Qortal - #SolutionsWatch

source: https://corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-qortal/

One enterprising member of The Corbett Report community has taken it upon himself to set up a Corbett Report mirror on Qortal. Joining us today to discuss this development and what it means is previous Corbett Report guest Mike Swatek.







SHOW NOTES:

Decentralized Communication – #SolutionsWatch



Interview 1593 – Introducing Agorist.Market with Mike Swatek



Reticulum Network



Check out CorbettReport on Qortal at:

https://qortal.link/CorbettReport

https://qortal.name/CorbettReport

or

qortal://WEBSITE/CorbettReport on Qortal

Download Qortal at https://qortal.org/downloads

Learn more about Qortal at https://wiki.Qortal.org





CorbettReport coder pioneer opportunities:

https://qortal.link/CorbettReport/status.htm

qortal://WEBSITE/CorbettReport/status.htm





Q-App coding sessions on Q-Tube at

https://qortal.link/APP/Q-Tube/playlist/Qortal%20Programmer/qtube_playlist_q-app-developer-starter-guide_y2wSiR

qortal://APP/Q-Tube/playlist/Qortal%20Programmer/qtube_playlist_q-app-developer-starter-guide_y2wSiR

with more at

https://qortal.link/APP/Q-Tube/channel/Qortal%20Programmer

qortal://APP/Q-Tube/channel/Qortal%20Programmer

https://Agorist.Market

https://qortal.link/AgoristMarket

qortal://WEBSITE/AgoristMarket

MidContinent Liberty Festival where people can visit with Mike Swatek in person from April 10th to April 15th:

https://Midfest.info

https://qortal.link/Midfest

qortal://WEBSITE/Midfest





The interview prep slide deck with all of the important info is at

https://Agorist.Market/CorbettInterviewPrep4Mar24.pdf

and

qortal://APP/Q-Share/share/CorbettReport/qshare_file_qortal-interview-prep-slides-4_6UGlr7_metadata

_____________________________________________________

WHAT WILL YOU BUILD ON THE QORTAL NETWORK?

The easy way to get started is to download Qortal and follow the instructions for your operating system at http://qortal.dev

For a deeper dive visit http://qortal.org and check out the wiki for everything you need to know at http://wiki.qortal.org

There are active Qortal discord and telegram groups, at least for now until we build our own replacement apps on Qortal.



Discord: https://discord.gg/w3nBqqBxZv

Telegram: https://t.me/qortal_official

The Qortal Network is open source and the code repository is on GitHub for now until we build our GitHub replacement app on Qortal.



GitHub: https://github.com/qortal

Come to Qortal and build the future of the internet by replacing the internet as we know it today!