The Corbett Report is Now on Qortal - #SolutionsWatch

source: https://corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-qortal/
One enterprising member of The Corbett Report community has taken it upon himself to set up a Corbett Report mirror on Qortal. Joining us today to discuss this development and what it means is previous Corbett Report guest Mike Swatek.
SHOW NOTES:
Decentralized Communication – #SolutionsWatch
Interview 1593 – Introducing Agorist.Market with Mike Swatek
Check out CorbettReport on Qortal at:
https://qortal.link/CorbettReport
https://qortal.name/CorbettReport
or
qortal://WEBSITE/CorbettReport on Qortal
Download Qortal at https://qortal.org/downloads
Learn more about Qortal at https://wiki.Qortal.org
CorbettReport coder pioneer opportunities:
https://qortal.link/CorbettReport/status.htm
qortal://WEBSITE/CorbettReport/status.htm
Q-App coding sessions on Q-Tube at
https://qortal.link/APP/Q-Tube/playlist/Qortal%20Programmer/qtube_playlist_q-app-developer-starter-guide_y2wSiR
qortal://APP/Q-Tube/playlist/Qortal%20Programmer/qtube_playlist_q-app-developer-starter-guide_y2wSiR
with more at
https://qortal.link/APP/Q-Tube/channel/Qortal%20Programmer
qortal://APP/Q-Tube/channel/Qortal%20Programmer
https://qortal.link/AgoristMarket
qortal://WEBSITE/AgoristMarket
MidContinent Liberty Festival where people can visit with Mike Swatek in person from April 10th to April 15th:
qortal://WEBSITE/Midfest
The interview prep slide deck with all of the important info is at
https://Agorist.Market/CorbettInterviewPrep4Mar24.pdf
and
qortal://APP/Q-Share/share/CorbettReport/qshare_file_qortal-interview-prep-slides-4_6UGlr7_metadata
_____________________________________________________
WHAT WILL YOU BUILD ON THE QORTAL NETWORK?
The easy way to get started is to download Qortal and follow the instructions for your operating system at http://qortal.dev
For a deeper dive visit http://qortal.org and check out the wiki for everything you need to know at http://wiki.qortal.org
There are active Qortal discord and telegram groups, at least for now until we build our own replacement apps on Qortal.
Discord: https://discord.gg/w3nBqqBxZv
Telegram: https://t.me/qortal_official
The Qortal Network is open source and the code repository is on GitHub for now until we build our GitHub replacement app on Qortal.
GitHub: https://github.com/qortal
Come to Qortal and build the future of the internet by replacing the internet as we know it today!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.