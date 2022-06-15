SHOCK: Third World countries SURGE ahead of U.S. economy | Glenn Beck

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President Biden recently claimed during an interview with ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel that America has the ‘fastest-growing economy in the world.’ But that’s an outright LIE, now proven by numbers released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In fact, in 2021 the U.S. economy ranked behind 50 OTHER countries in terms of percentage growth, some of them being Third World countries. Listen to this clip to find out which ones…
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