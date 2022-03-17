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Punished By The Biden Regime: Mac Store Owner’s Life Destroyed for Exposing Hunter Biden’s Laptop
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30 views • March 17, 2022
You probably don’t remember the name J.P. Isaac, but you definitely remember what he did. Isaac is the Delaware Mac Store owner who came into possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop. You know what he found on that laptop: Footage of Hunter using drugs and cavorting with prostitutes of course, but also a treasure trove of emails and text messages. Those messages showed that Hunter cut a deal with a Chinese energy conglomerate,
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Source & Credit To: Stew Peters
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Source & Credit To: Stew Peters
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