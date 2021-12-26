Matthew 2 V. 1-12 SOUGHT - God Provides Salvation To Those Seeking Him.MEMORY VERSE: MATTHEW 2:2STUDY Matthew 2:1-12, noting the different reactions to Jesus’ birth. Reflect on what the reactions reveal about Jesus’ identity. Use Explore the Text (pp. 45–49) to aid your study of the passage.KEY DOCTRINEGod the SonChrist is the eternal Son of God. (See John 8:58.)FIRST THOUGHTSSome people are looking for help with a problem. Others may have exhausted all other options. Those who are intrigued by the story of Jesus may consider finding out more about Him. Over the centuries, many have sought Jesus because they admire His teachings or His moral example. However, Jesus provides more than moral teaching; He provides salvation to all who trust in Him.What causes people to search for Jesus? To what lengths might a person go to find Him?