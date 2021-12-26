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Matthew 2 V. 1-12 SOUGHT
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11 views • December 26, 2021
Matthew 2 V. 1-12 SOUGHT - God Provides Salvation To Those Seeking Him.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-winter-2022-M00100480
MEMORY VERSE: MATTHEW 2:2
STUDY Matthew 2:1-12, noting the different reactions to Jesus’ birth. Reflect on what the reactions reveal about Jesus’ identity. Use Explore the Text (pp. 45–49) to aid your study of the passage.
KEY DOCTRINE
God the Son
Christ is the eternal Son of God. (See John 8:58.)
FIRST THOUGHTS
Some people are looking for help with a problem. Others may have exhausted all other options. Those who are intrigued by the story of Jesus may consider finding out more about Him. Over the centuries, many have sought Jesus because they admire His teachings or His moral example. However, Jesus provides more than moral teaching; He provides salvation to all who trust in Him.
What causes people to search for Jesus? To what lengths might a person go to find Him?
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-winter-2022-M00100480
MEMORY VERSE: MATTHEW 2:2
STUDY Matthew 2:1-12, noting the different reactions to Jesus’ birth. Reflect on what the reactions reveal about Jesus’ identity. Use Explore the Text (pp. 45–49) to aid your study of the passage.
KEY DOCTRINE
God the Son
Christ is the eternal Son of God. (See John 8:58.)
FIRST THOUGHTS
Some people are looking for help with a problem. Others may have exhausted all other options. Those who are intrigued by the story of Jesus may consider finding out more about Him. Over the centuries, many have sought Jesus because they admire His teachings or His moral example. However, Jesus provides more than moral teaching; He provides salvation to all who trust in Him.
What causes people to search for Jesus? To what lengths might a person go to find Him?
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