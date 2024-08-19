https://danhappel.com/exposing-the-links-geoengineering-transhumanism-nano-technology-and-total-control/

WELCOME TO THE WORLD OF GEOENGINEERING, GLOBALISM & TRANSHUMANISM……..alarm bells are ringing all around us! WAKE UP AMERICA! Guest ~ Elana Freeland

Technology has outstripped our human capacity to control it.

Nano technology, AI, robotics, quantum computing, bioengineering……….all things that could advance the human condition beyond our wildest dreams, also has the capability to end life on earth as we know it, and most people don't have a clue what we are even talking about.