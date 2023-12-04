Мерзость Запустения в 8-й главе Иезекииля, 24-й главе Матфея. Окружение Иерусалима и возвращение Христа. Протокол школы Лиланда Джонса от 26 ноября 2023 г. (перевод с английского)
2 views
•
Published 20 hours ago
•
Keywords
apocalypsearmageddonabomination of desolationend timesecond coming of jesus christneba luchleeland jonesleeland jones in russiandaniilvtoroe prishestvie iisusa hristamerzost zapusteniyatretiy hramokrujenie ierusalimaiezekiilskorbzapustenie ierusalimasinagoga satany
