WATCH: Groomer Got Run over by a Reindeer
Dylan Mulvaney Suffers Mental Breakdown after watching this!
Groomer Got Run Over by a Reindeer: to the tune of Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.
Lyrics: Groomer got run over by a reindeer
Chasing lil boys on Christmas eve
Some say he’s a stunning and brave woman
But I know hes your typical drag queen
He was sniffing in an island
With Joe Biden and Epstein
When suddenly there there was a movement
Of a person who was below age 16
He went chasing after that case
But some deer knew what to do
They said “Santa get the MOFO”
Then they split that ugly groomer into two
So Groomer got run over by a reindeer
Chasing little boys on Christmas eve
Some say he’s a stunning and brave woman
But I know hes a typical drag queen.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Any infringement was not done on purpose and will be rectified to all party's satisfaction.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.