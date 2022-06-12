E1T1 Enterprises presents West Side Connect Emperor Soveryn Episode 1 - Freedom

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Sensei Nate Bigz and Emperor Soveryn from the West Side Bay Area build on the importance of preserving our Freedoms and inalienable rights that are God's Gifts given to us by God not Man.
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